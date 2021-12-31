WORCESTER, Mass. — Between people excited to go out and others happy to stay in, a Worcester liquor store said the holidays have been especially busy.

O'Hara's Wines and Liquors on West Boylston Street saw a good amount of people choosing to stock up for at-home celebrations. With supply chain issues, the last year has been challenging for small businesses. However, O'Hara's said it hasn't had any major impacts on their inventory.

While other liquor stores in the country reported a Champagne shortage, O'Hara's said they are stocked up on the New Year's Eve favorite.

"There has been a shortage, but we've stocked up way ahead of time," owner Jimmy Vasiliadis said. "It's a great time of the year for bubblies, Proseccos and Champagne from France. We are fully stocked and ready for all our customers to be happy with what we have in inventory."