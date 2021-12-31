One man's dream to make dental care more accessible and affordable is coming true in Syracuse.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My family thanks you,” said Todd Reid, president and CEO of Access Dental Laboratories.

Ten years ago, Reid had a vision for establishing an affordable place for dental care.

Thursday marked the soft open for his decade-long endeavor.

Reid's idea came to him with the help of a close mentor.

“In my personal life, he helped make me a better person and one day, I was sitting down, I was across from him, and I was like, ‘I can do this,’" Reid said. "But I knew there were other things I needed to do first before I could put this in play.”

Eventually, that opportunity came.

“One day, I came home and told my wife, ‘It’s time,’ Reid said.

Now, Access Dental Laboratories will offer more affordable care with a quick turnaround.

And Reid won’t stop dreaming.

“Access Dental is providing crowns, bridges, dentures and implants for the Syracuse community, and then we’re nationwide after that,” he said.