Beyond saying bon voyage to 2021, a New Year’s Eve celebration in Melbourne is hoping to do some good for the community

What You Need To Know The first band of the concert will start playing at 8:30 p.m.



Hurricane Creek Saloon owners want the event to remain free to help support surrounding businesses



This is the fifth year of the New Year’s Eve celebration concert for HCS

Friday night is the 5th annual bash for Hurricane Creek Saloon and its owners are hoping that the festivities can be a boost for their downtown business neighbors.

“It’s a good time to get to know your neighbors and especially after the last couple of years,” said Randy Bennett, one of the HCS co-owners.

Bennett’s restaurant and bar has been open for about six years and 2021 marks the fifth time they’ve held a New Year’s Eve celebration. He said that they invest thousands into the event each year, but said that keeping it a free event was an important way to be a good part of the fabric of downtown Melbourne.

“Jim and myself have been involved with this for pretty much all of our lives. Our background is music concerts and events,” Bennett said. “We always want to do better, grow, improve and make it larger and bigger. So, in doing that, there’s always brand-new angles, brand new challenges from there.”

This year, the event is welcoming back the Last Call Band, which is the warmup act for three-time CMA (Country Music Association) and ACM (Academy of Country Music) Duo of the Year, Thompson Square.

“We love it. It’s exciting, the community loves it. It’s a nice way for everybody to get together,” said Julia Faith, a member of the Last Call Band.

Nearby the eclectic shop, Rain Tree Gifts, owner Chris Ryba said they’re keeping their doors open to allow for some overlap with the New Year’s Eve festivities.

“We already have a great deal of folks that come from places like St. Cloud or south Volusia and whatnot,” Ryba said. “But when they have events like this, it does draw some national attention and we might get folks that aren’t familiar with downtown Melbourne that might come back and help get some more money into our community that we need.”

He said while 2020 was a difficult year for a lot of shops like his, 2021 has been somewhat better, partly because there’s been a push by the community to make sure small businesses survive.

“Just seems like we’ve got a stronger influx of people that like to shop local and get their hands on things, touch it and feel it versus a year-and-a-half, two years of ordering online,” Ryba said.

Across the street at Coastal Cloth Baby Co., owner Ray Young echoed the sentiment and said that she was surprised by the support that she’s seen this year.

“It’s been full of blessings. It’s been more than I was expecting. People have really been coming out and supporting small business,” Young said.

The concert tonight will begin at 8:30 with the Last Call Band and the Thompson Square will go on 10:30 leading up to the start of the New Year at midnight.