Betty White, beloved actress and comedian whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over nine decades, has died at the age of 99.
The news, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed by her agent, Jeff Witjas, Friday afternoon.
Remembrances from every corner of the industry soon came pouring in following news of White’s death, who was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.
Condolences even came from President Joe Biden, who called White’s death a “shame.”
"She was a lovely lady," President Biden added.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden added: “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad about her death.”
Here are some tributes from fellow entertainers:
This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.