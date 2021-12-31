Betty White, beloved actress and comedian whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over nine decades, has died at the age of 99.

The news, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed by her agent, Jeff Witjas, Friday afternoon.

Remembrances from every corner of the industry soon came pouring in following news of White’s death, who was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

Condolences even came from President Joe Biden, who called White’s death a “shame.”

"She was a lovely lady," President Biden added.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden added: “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad about her death.”

Here are some tributes from fellow entertainers:

Andy Cohen

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021

Ryan Reynolds

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Dan Rather

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

Seth Meyers

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Reese Witherspoon

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

Zelda Williams

I’ve loved few things in comedy more than Betty White’s sense of humor, that mischievous twinkle in her eye when she knew she was about to do something raucous or naughty. Thanks for the endless decades of funny and for all the animals you helped. Rest easy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/f2DvsURqXj — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) December 31, 2021

George Takei

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Kathy Griffin

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Henry Winkler

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

LeVar Burton

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

Mike Birbiglia

I loved Betty White’s performances so much because I never knew where the script began or ended. I just knew I was laughing. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) December 31, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.