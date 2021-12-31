CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison White knows her way around 5Church in Uptown Charlotte.

“Four years ago, I started as a server in the 5Church Charleston store,” she said.

What You Need To Know

5Church will change its name to Church and Union starting Saturday

The restaurant started “tip the kitchen” this year — an initiative that compensates kitchen staff with tips

The rebranding will bring menu changes, but iconic symbols will remain, like excerpts from "The Art of War" written on the ceiling

The restaurant will get a $1 million makeover in 2023

Now, she’s the vice president of operations for 5th Street Group — the company that owns 5Church, along with several other restaurants across the country.

She didn’t expect the promotion so soon in her career, but wasn’t surprised when it did happen.

“‘There’s only we’ is a slogan that we have, and we believe that, and we invest in the people,” she said.

White says that allows 5Church to thrive during a time when many local businesses have “now hiring” signs posted, or simply can’t afford to stay open.

“The biggest thing with this company is the opportunity for growth,” she said.

That growth is in terms of upward mobility and evolution.

“It’ll start with the sign. The name will change out front,” White said, pointing to the 5Church flag in front of the restaurant.

When the doors open in the new year, the restaurant will be called Church and Union, after their Nashville restaurant.

“We’re also going to change some of our menu items,” she said.

White says the last two years have made 5th Street Group leaders reconsider their approach to the industry.

“Really great things have come out of COVID, while it was hard and was a struggle,” she said. “I think it made us think about the business in a different way.”

"Tip the kitchen" is an initiative they started this year that allows customers to leave an additional tip for kitchen staff, and corporate leaders will match tips up to $500 every night.

“A lot of people offered bonuses and incentives, and it’s a great one-time thing. This is something that lasts,” she said. “That helps retain staff. Our turnover rate is dramatically less than what I hear about.”

But even with a new name and new approach to paying employees, some things will remain the same in the new year.

“'The Art of War' is always going to be on the ceiling. That is synonymous with our brand,” White said.

She says the local artist wall will stay, and so will "The Art of War" book that holds checks for each table.

"It's not changing the core of who we are; it's just changing the name, and it's the evolution,” White said.

5Church will officially open as Church and Union on Saturday. The restaurant will get a $1 million makeover in 2023.