FORT MILL, S.C. — We are coming off of a busy weekend for liquor stores, and while sales are high, many stores around here are dealing with a shortage of supply.

What You Need To Know More people are driving from North Carolina to South Carolina to buy liquor due to a supply shortage



Lazy Day Liquors in Fort Mill gets a lot of customers from Charlotte



The owner says privately-owned liquor businesses in South Carolina can get product in faster compared to state-run stores in North Carolina

The shortage is sending a lot of people from North Carolina to South Carolina to buy their alcohol.

The owner at Lucky Day Liquors in Fort Mill, Scott Valentine, says since stores in South Carolina are privately-owned, they can get product in faster than state-run stores in North Carolina.

"So when there are supply chain issues, and issues with trucking, and the cost from moving Tito’s goes from $5,000 to $6,500, private industry finds a way to do it,” he said. "They raise the produce price maybe five cents, a dime, and get it done. Whereas in North Carolina, there is more bureaucracy and they can’t move as fast as privately-owned businesses.”

With the shortages, he adds that people are willing to travel farther.

"As far as tequila and bourbon, we get a lot of people from Charlotte and even as far as Concord,” Valentine said.

He says as the holidays end, they’ll enter a slower period for sales.