One of Jeffrey Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers called Wednesday’s verdict, in which Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse, a “tremendous relief.”

Annie Farmer was one of four women who testified in the trial about being abused in the 1990s and early 2000s — and she was the only one of them to use her full real name.

“I wasn't sure that this day would ever come, and I just feel so grateful that the jury believed us and sent a strong message that perpetrators of sexual abuse and exploitation will be held accountable, no matter how much power and privilege that they have,” Farmer told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday.

After deliberating for five days, a New York jury found Maxwell, 60, guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, conspiracy to transport minors to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking a minor. She was acquitted on one count of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

The defense had insisted Maxwell, Epstein’s onetime girlfriend and later employee, was a victim of a vindictive prosecution devised to deliver justice to women deprived of their main villain when Epstein, a wealthy financier with connections to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and Prince Andrew of Britain, killed himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

Farmer, now a psychologist, described in her testimony how Maxwell touched her breasts while giving her a massage at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch and how Epstein unexpectedly crawled into bed and pressed himself against her.

Maxwell vehemently denied the charges through her lawyers.

When asked Thursday if she believes justice has been served, Farmer said: “I think Justice is a complicated term, but I was speaking with another Epstein survivor last night, and I think she said it well, which she said this is one important step towards justice.”

Farmer said there were “other people involved and other perpetrators” and that she hopes investigators will continue to dig into the case.

“And then I think, just in a wider sense, we have a lot of work to do in this country in terms of holding people accountable and educating about things like grooming,” she added. “When I was 16, I had no idea. I'd never heard that term, and I didn't understand what was happening to me, this combination of being given gifts and being given positive attention and then also having this abuse and these boundary violations.”

Farmer’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, called the Maxwell verdict “a historic moment in the history of sexual trafficking.”

“What you’ve seen here is a jury who took it upon themselves to believe in these victims, hear their voices and render a verdict that told the American public that regardless of power, privilege, whether you're a president or a prince, you will be held accountable if you engage in sexual trafficking,” McCawley told “Good Morning America.”

Another Epstein accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, echoed those sentiments in a separate interview with NBC News.

“We were told constantly these people would never go to jail, they’re too powerful, they’re too rich,” said Guiffre, who was not one of the victims named in the Maxwell case. “And we live in a new day, and it just goes to show that this is not the end, this is just the beginning.

"Maxwell did not act alone,” she added. “Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be.”

Maxwell’s family released a statement Wednesday night saying they continue to believe she is innocent.

“We are very disappointed with the verdict,’’ the statement read. “We have already started the appeal tonight, and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”

The judge has not yet set a date for sentencing. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.