ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — It’s been less than two weeks since a massive fire broke out at the QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

One worker died and investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. The Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce said 2,500 families would be affected by the fire.

While QVC is helping pay employees who are now out of work, there’s still a lot more they will need.

What You Need To Know

A massive fire broke out at the Rocky Mount QVC facility on Dec. 18

One worker died in the fire and investigators are still working to figure out what caused it

The local United Way launched a Fire Fund to raise money for employees and their families

The United Way Tar River Region in Rocky Mount launched a Fire Fund and the money raised will be distributed to other community nonprofits that know the exact needs of the employees as well as their families.

“I am working on donor letters that will go to our local supporters,” Ginny Mohrbutter, the executive director of United Way Tar River Region, said.

Thousands of letters and thank yous are sent out to the people who donate to the United Way Tar River Region every year, but these messages are different.

“In light of the QVC situation we are trying to get more requests out there,” Mohrbutter said.

She has been with this United Way branch for 15 years.

“Our goal is to work to unite people and resources to build a stronger community,” Mohrbutter said.

When the fire broke out, she knew the United Way would do what it’s always done.

“We have an online portal. It’s very easy to access. It’s on our website,” she said.

“We will have a small team of volunteers who will review grant applications that come in from our local nonprofits and the nonprofits will then be sent the grant funds,” Mohrbutter said.

Related

Fire heavily damages QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount

Official: Worker's body found after fire at QVC facility

Community comes together to help N.C. QVC workers

The United Way already has strong partnerships with the boots on the ground, other nonprofits that know the specific needs of the people who are now without jobs.

“We know people want to give something tangible, but it’s really hard to get it to the employees because they’ve gone back to their homes now. Also the need for those items is different. It’s not like a hurricane where you do need water or you may need paper goods or used clothing. Those are not the things we need. That financial support is really what will give us the flexibility to help the most people,” Mohrbutter said.

When she reflects on the photos in the hallway of previous donors and people who benefited from their generosity, she knows this situation is exactly why the United Way is so important.

“We love and care about our community, and we want to make sure we can help people who need that help. It’s an amazing feeling but it’s also very humbling,” Mohrbutter said.

She says it’s hard to say how much money has been raised so far, since the fund was launched a few days ago and donations are coming in through the mail, in person and online. Mohrbutter says the money from the fund should be distributed at the end of January.

On Tuesday, QVC announced it donated $100,000 to the United Way’s fundraiser and extended shutdown pay for Rocky Mount team members through Feb. 1.

QVC said in a statement, “In the wake of the fire at our Rocky Mount fulfillment center, we have mobilized across our business to support our Rocky Mount teams impacted by this tragic event. QVC is still assessing the impact of the fire and, while we haven’t made any long-term decisions about the site, we already know the building will be closed for an extended period and there will not be work there for the team for the foreseeable future.”

This United Way Fire Fund site is not managed by Spectrum News. Visit the site for more information on how the fund works and its rules.