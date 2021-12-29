Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from poverty as a child to become one of the most powerful and influential Congressional leaders of the last two decades, has died at 82.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Reid's successor as the Senate's Democratic leader, confirmed the venerable Nevada lawmaker's passing in a statement.

"Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met," Schumer wrote. "He was a boxer who came from humble origins, but he never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class."

"He was my leader, my mentor and one of my dearest friends," Schumer continued. "He’s gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."

His wife, Landra Reid, said that the former Nevada lawmaker died "peacefully" on Tuesday "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer."

“Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend,” Landra Reid said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”

Reid was previously underwent treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018, but he announced the next year that his cancer was in remission.

He was known as one of the toughest negotiators in Congress, encapsulated by his motto: "I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight."

Reid grew up in the small, impoverished town of Searchlight, Nevada, in a house without hot water, an indoor toilet or a telephone. In 1972, when Reid was 32, his father, a coal miner, died by suicide.

He went on to attend Basic High School, where he played football and boxed – where he met future Nevada governor Mike O'Callaghan, who taught at the school and coached Reid in boxing. Reid went on to attend Southern Utah University and Utah State University, and ultimately put himself through George Washington University Law School by working as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

In 1970, O'Callaghan tapped Reid to be his running mate when running for Nevada's highest office. Reid served as the state's lieutenant governor from 1971 to 1974 alongside O'Callaghan until he first sought a seat in the Senate – and lost to Republican Paul Laxalt, the state's former governor.

He served as the Chair of the Nevada Gaming Commission before his election to represent Nevada in the House in 1982, where his career representing the state in Congress began – Reid would go on to be the Silver State's longest-serving member of Congress.

"Senator Harry Reid was a mentor, father figure, and someone I always looked up to," Nevada's Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter. "There will never be another leader like him."

"Senator Reid will be deeply missed but the mark he left on our state will last forever," Sisolak added.

Reid became Majority Leader during the final years of former President George W. Bush's administration, but really made his mark during the presidency of Barack Obama, passing major legislation, including the Affordable Care Act, major Wall Street legislation such as the Dodd-Frank Act, and the stimulus bill that followed the 2007-08 financial crash.

In 2013, he controversially invoked the so-called "nuclear option," which allowed Democrats to pass major presidential nominations, save for Supreme Court picks, with a simple majority rather than the 60-vote filibuster threshold, because Republicans were using the filibuster to block former President Obama's judicial picks en masse.

"You'll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think," then-Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened at the time – and, sure enough, in 2017, McConnell himself used the "nuclear option" to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court picks, which they used to add Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court during the Trump administration.

After Democrats lost control of the Senate in 2014, Reid served as minority leader until his retirement in 2017.

Just weeks ago, officials honored Reid by renaming Las Vegas' airport, one of the busiest in the country, to Harry Reid International Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.