DE PERE, Wis. — Patrick Johnson of The Wine Cellar in De Pere says it make take a little more looking this year to find that special drink for New Year's Eve.

There are a few big names mixed into the speciality liquors that are in short supply these days.

What You Need To Know Finding some spirits, wines and beers in liquor stores can be hit of miss

Consumer demand, glass shortages and supply issues are among the contributing factors in some products being unavailable

The weeks of Christmas and New Years are among the busiest for liquor stores

“We’re seeing a little bit of a dip in availability of speciality editions of our Jack Daniels — even mainstream brands like Jack Daniels — Jim Beam, their flavors are getting tougher and tougher for us to find,” he said.

From high-end Irish whiskies, bourbons, some scotch and imported champaign, customers may find an empty slot where that extra-special product is kept.

“Aged stamped whiskeys, anything above a six year is getting darn near extinct at this point of the year,” said Johnson, who owns the store with his wife, Desi.

Everything from increased consumer demand to glass shortages and global shipping issues coalesced to make it hard to find some spirits, wines and beers this holiday season.

Jeff Gerczak at Gerczak’s Liquor in Green Bay, said customers are generally understanding when their drinks of choice are out of stock.

“They understand,” he said. “I think so many people now with this COVID-19 understand that this is how our world is right now.”

It’s a situation that won’t last forever but is very real right now for liquor stores.

“The distilleries, as well as the breweries, will eventually get back to where everything should be coming back. But like everybody, with COVID-19 now, it’s so hit and miss,” he said. “You might find it and you might not. You never know.”

Johnson and Gerczak say if customers can’t find what they’re looking for, they’re able to offer alternatives.

“There’s always something different to try,” Johnson said. “I recommend giving a new kid on the block a shot and maybe the next time you come through your brand you’re looking for will be here.”