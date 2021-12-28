The Florida Department of Health in Osceola now trains hair stylists and barbers on how to speak to their clients about health issues and how to screen them, as well.

The hope is that they could provide life saving information to their customers using the relationships they’ve developed with their clients over the years.

The health department emphasized the program has seen results among the Hispanic and African American community because they trust their barbers and hair stylists.

They’re also communities who are impacted the most because of health gaps.

Ednalys Nieves, a hair stylist of seven years, is the Hispanic leader of the program. Even before the program began, Nieves would use some of the techniques being taught to screen her clients. “The hair will tell exactly if it’s some health issues, if they’ve been having some difference with the hormones,” Nieves said.

Some of the things Nieves would look out for are damaged or dry hair, as well as bald spots. “I have a regular client that I been doing for almost two years and last two months I noticed her hair was getting thinner,” she said.

From damaged hair, Nieves determined there was something wrong with her client and advised her to get a medical screening. What her client learned potentially helped save her life. “It ended up that she was having some problems and they did a biopsy,” she said. “It ended up that she had cancer back in her body.”

The program was first created by the health department and the National Institutes of Health to help spread information about the coronavirus and the vaccine.

The health department then expanded its program to include information about other health issues including diabetes, cancer, thyroid problems, etc.

Going into next year, the county’s barbers and hair stylists will learn how to spot signs of stress, depression and other mental health issues. They’ll also learn where they can send their clients to find help.

“They come here explain how they feel but it’s hard because if we don’t have the tools in our hands to direct them then it stops right there,” Nieves said. “After COVID, it’s been a little more that we see that the clients go to the depression and anxiety, and the hair is the first thing that gets those signs.”

Helping others was the reason she opened her own shop. Nieves’ mother was a single mom who struggled to afford to go to a beauty shop.

“It doesn’t have to cost you a leg and an arm to get your hair done. You can still feel beautiful and pretty.”

She hopes they can leave her salon looking good and feeling good.