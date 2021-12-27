LUXEMBURG, Wis.— It’s a snowy December morning. Steam rises from the cows closest to the door on the barn at Jauquet’s Hillview Dairy in Luxemburg, Wisconsin.

Just days away from the new year, farmer Dave Jauquet looked back on 2021 as a middle-of-the-road year when it comes to milk prices.

“It was an OK year; not great but not terrible,” he said. “It was all-right.”

Like the rest of the world, the state’s dairy farmers worked through the pandemic, inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages.

Issues that, in some for or another, are expected to hang around next year.

“We see the inflation and the cost of goods going up. It’s no different here on the farm,” Jauquet said. “Depending on the products, prices have gone up a few percentage points to 20, 30, 50% on some products. Some products we’re looking at for next spring are well over a 100% increase.”

Kewaunee County agricultural agent Aerica Bjurstrom said — generally speaking — the dairy sector is facing much improved economic conditions from a few years ago. Inflation and the supply of farm essentials could be wildcards in the upcoming year.

“While the [milk] prices are going to be going up, or at least strong to stable, the inputs are going to be … a little harder for farmers to manage,” she said.

Proucers are expected to spend more for everything from fertilizer and seed to every day products.

“This [is] a different world than we were two years ago where being able to get what you — milk gloves, just gloves for milking cows — it’s triple the price of what it was two years ago,” Bjurstrom said. "If you can even get them.”

While costs of production will be up next year, there’s the possibility dairy exports will be, too. That could help boost U.S. exports and help Wisconsin farmers.

“European milk production is down. New Zealand milk production is down and other major contributors to world dairy are on a downward trend. Hopefully that will open up some more markets for the United States and more specifically Wisconsin cheese to get out and about in the world,” Jauquet said. “There’s definitely some opportunity if we can fill some voids being left by other parts of the world.”