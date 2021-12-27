TAMPA, Fla. — An estimated 12-million Americans left their careers this fall, capping a record year where millions of jobs were left unfilled while inflation continued to rise.

The trend is expected to continue in 2021.

Experts are calling it the great resignation, where people from careers across the board are quitting jobs for something new.

Dan Franke, a theatre teacher at Plant High School in Tampa took a leave this year.

We caught up with him on a rooftop in South Tampa cleaning gutters.

"You get one little thing off balance. Everything is suppose to be flowing nicely, right? You get off balance just a little bit, things aren't flowing the way they need to flow," said Franke.

Since this Summer, Franke has launched his own handy man business.

He says the work can be physically grueling, but today he says he is making almost double what he did as a teacher.

Franke says the pandemic and the strain it had on schools was only one deciding factor in his decision to take a break from his career, and he is on the fence about whether he will return.

"Being a theater teacher it's not just you know the seven or eight hours of teaching a day, it's a lot extra. So we'll see," said Franke. "It kinda depends on how well this keeps going, if my body keeps holding up, if I feel good. I don't know. We'll see."

Franke says stepping away from his career was a difficult choice, but he would do it again in a heart beat.

He says before making a jump, research the local market and make sure there is demand for your new work.