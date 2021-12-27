TAMPA, Fla. — A few flight cancellations and delays remain at Tampa International Airport Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to have a grip on the holiday season, with more than 6,000 flights canceled world-wide over the holiday break.

More than 1,200 were canceled on Sunday alone.

TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: Check Your Flight

According to Bay News 9 partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, a Tampa International spokesperson said at least 38 flights were canceled over the weekend.

That accounts for fewer than five percent of the scheduled weekend flights out of the facility.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed omicron for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

Airlines nationwide canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas.