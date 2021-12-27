ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport continues to see some cancellations early Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to have a grip on the holiday season, with more than 6,000 flights canceled world-wide over the holiday break.

Orlando International Airport saw long lines over the Christmas weekend.

According to the airport’s website, there's at least 8 cancellations early Monday morning -- from a variety of airlines. Delta, United, JetBlue and American have blamed omicron for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

Airlines nationwide canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas.