LAKE MARY, Fla. — The surge of demand at mass testing sites has some people looking for ways to avoid the lines.

What You Need To Know Small testing sites like Greenwood Pharmacy are struggling to keep testing kits in stock



The pharmacy's testing kits usually sell out the same day they arrive



Home testing kits aren't free, check the price before you arrive at the pharmacy or store

One pharmacy manager told Spectrum News 13 his phone is ringing off the hook with questions about in-store and at-home testing availability.

“I have 1:15, 1:30, 1:45, 2, 3:30, and 3:45 so far," said Andy Kimmel with Greenwood Pharmacy, listing off all his testing appointment times for the day.

Kimmel works fast, partly because he’s been doing this job for years — but also because he has to.

“In the last two weeks, my COVID testing has quadrupled, my COVID booster shots have tripled, and the at-home testing, when I can keep them in stock, are usually sold out the same day," he said.

That’s on top of filling prescriptions, fielding phone calls, and managing stock, but he knows, for some families, his store has been a saving grace.

“This is a Christmas miracle. To actually find a place that actually has tests available and we can get the answer that we need," said Janette Martin.

Martin has been calling and checking everywhere she could think of to get a test for her daughter.

“Every home test that you could possibly get is, no test is available," she said.

She says she was relieved her older daughter could get a rapid test on the spot at Greenwood Pharmacy and that she snagged the last at home test in stock for her younger daughter.

She was even more relieved when Kimmel delivered the results.

“You should be smiling, because she’s negative.”

“She is? Woohoo!”

It was happy ending to what Martin said felt like a never-ending story of long waits, and “sorry, we’re out”s.

Testing at a pharmacy like this is not free, so you’ll want to check the cost before you stop by.