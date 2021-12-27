PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another trio of ships set sail from Port Canaveral on Monday.

The Disney Dream, MSC Meraviglia and Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas hit the high seas as some other ships in recent days have experienced some outbreaks of COVID-19.

Now, the Centers For Disease Control continues to take a closer look at cruise ships and COVID transmission.

What You Need To Know CDC updating cruising protocols - identifies 68 ships that are either under investigation or observation for COVID-19 cases





Ships sailing from Port Canaveral have not experienced a COVID-19 outbreak



The spread of the Omicron variant hasn’t slowed down the number of people setting sail from Port Canaveral



CDC: Cruise ship color-coded COVID status

Currently, 68 cruise ships are currently either under investigation or observation for COVID-19 cases.

Of those who dock at Port Canaveral, six ships are being investigated because their reported cases have met the threshold for an investigation.

Another six are being watched and were previously investigated.

Some cruise lines recently switched their ports of call due to COVID cases on their ships, but that actually isn’t slowing down cruising from Port Canaveral.

Three ships left port Monday and agents said they don't see cruisers backing out.

In fact, businesses like "Go Port" that take people to and from the ships said it's full steam ahead.

“We’re actually seeing an intake or an uptick on cruising out of Port Canaveral because of all the safety protocols by the port and the cruise ships,” said Go Port owner Matthew Phillips.

So far, none of the ships sailing out of Port Canaveral have had issues with COVID outbreaks.

The hope is that the precautions in place at the port and on the ships will continue to keep people safe as the new year begins.