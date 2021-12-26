NEW YORK — Private-sector workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and teens and adults will need two vaccine doses to dine indoors under new mandates that take effect in New York City on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this month said employees of private businesses would need to submit proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday, Dec. 27. As part of the mandate, employers will have to keep full records of their workers’ vaccination statuses. Businesses that do not comply face fines starting at $1,000.

What You Need To Know Two new COVID-19 vaccine mandates go into effect in New York City this week



One mandate requires private-sector workers to submit proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday



The other mandate requires people ages 12 and up to show proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to dine indoors and enter gyms and indoor envertainment venues starting Monday, unless they have received the J&J vaccine



The new rules mark an expansion of de Blasio's "Key to NYC" program

The mayor also said New Yorkers ages 12 and up would be required to show proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to dine indoors and enter gyms and indoor entertainment venues beginning Monday, unless they have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new rules mark an expansion of de Blasio’s “Key to NYC” program.

“New York City will not give a single inch in the fight against COVID-19,” he said in a statement on Dec. 6, the day he announced the new guidelines. “Vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and these are bold, first-in-the-nation measures to encourage New Yorkers to keep themselves and their communities safe.”

The private sector mandate will apply to approximately 184,000 businesses, the mayor noted in a release.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who takes office on Jan. 1, has said he is evaluating the mandate for private-sector employees, but has not yet said whether his administration will keep it in place.