The cutting board is where it begins for one of Abby Kemmerling’s charcuterie boards.

“It’s just always been a fun way to eat,” she said.

The owner of Amazing Graze started building boards while she was bored during the pandemic.

“We as a family like to snack, and it’s just something that we’ve always done,” she said. “So, it was just kind of a natural progression into things while we were initially sitting at home.”

She now fills orders for others. The holidays are a busy time.

“Meat and cheese, you can never go wrong,” she said. “We like that better than sweets, so it’s just a fun thing and it can be styled all kinds of different ways.”

The trays feed a need to try something new.

“The biggest thing is just not to be afraid to use different cheeses, different color combinations, different textures,” Kemmerling said.

The business is turning into a tasty side hustle for the full-time director of business development for a skilled nursing facility.

“It’s still helping people, but in a different way,” she said. “Healthcare is rewarding in itself, but this definitely helps me release the creative side of my personality. So, it’s a fun combination.”

For more information, visit amazinggrazecle.com.