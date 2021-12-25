President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of their Christmas holiday thanking service members and their families and wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Biden noted that the troops are stationed in "Bahrain, Qatar, Romania – everywhere but home," before he and the first lady said they were sorry the service members could not celebrate with their families at home.

"One of the things we know, because we are a military family, we know what it's like to have you, our loved ones, serving and being away during the holidays," Dr. Biden said, referencing her father, who served in the Navy during World War II, and their late son Beau Biden, who served in Iraq. "I'm sorry you have to be away, we know what it's like for your families to have that empty seat at the table, like we've had."

"We certainly know as a family what your families are feeling today," she said. "And that's why Joe and I will continue to support you in any way we can, but most of all, serve your families."

"Merry Christmas, it's wonderful to see you all, but I know, as Jill said, you'd rather be home today, and I don't blame you," Biden said. "Jill and I know how hard it is for you, but frankly, it's harder for your husbands, wives, moms, dads, children, to be apart or on duty during this season of togetherness."

"We Bidens understand that," he continued. "We still, every once in a while, look at that empty chair," referencing his late son, Beau, and the birthdays and occasions they missed while he was overseas in Iraq.

"So, as your commander in chief, I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you," he said, adding: "It's a poor subsitute for what you're missing."

"We're grateful for your courage, and your sacrifice – not only your sacrifice, but your family's sacrifices," Biden said. "Holidays really bring into sharp focus being apart, it's just part of the job, the hard part of the job, but it's who you guys are."

"I get criticized for saying this, occasionally, but you're the solid steel spine of the nation," the president continued. "You really are. Always vigilant, always ready when duty calls, 365 days a year."

"During the holiday season, as we pray for peace and spread joy and glad tidings, we also look for hope toward possiblity of a great year, and we give thanks for everything we've got, and to you, your service and your familes," the president said, before joking he wanted to send Commander the puppy overseas to make their holidays brighter.

"You give so much to make our freedom and prosperity possible," Biden said. "You are, as I said, you're the best, your families serve right alongside you for every one of your missions, your deployments and your hardships, and we owe you. We owe your families."

"As a nation, we have many obligations, but we only have one truly sacred obligation: To properly prepare those and equip those who we send into harm's way, and to care for you and your families while you're gone, and when you return home," the president said. "Because all of you are out there doing what you're doing, Americans all across the nation are able to spend today with their loved ones, enjoying the blessings of security of our American democracy, and we're so, so grateful."

"During this season of joy, we are inspired by the countless Americans who are a reminder that the things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace," the first family wrote. "These are the gifts from the heart."

"Looking back at this year, we’ve seen enormous courage, character, resilience, and resolve in all of you who heal, comfort, teach, and protect and serve in ways big and small," they continued. "You show there is much to gain in appreciation and gratitude for the gift of time and goodwill we share as we look out for one another. Again and again, you show how our differences are precious and our similarities infinite."

The Bidens also addressed those who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging the more than 800,000 victims of COVID-19 in the United States, as well as those who grieve during the holidays.

"We are also keeping in our prayers all of you who have lost loved ones during this pandemic and for whom this Christmas falls on heavy hearts," the Bidens wrote. "We pray for you to find strength from sorrow and purpose from pain."

"We pray for our service members and their families, and thank them for their service and sacrifice," they said, adding: "And, for the nation, we pray for the promise found in Scripture – of finding light in the darkness, which is also perhaps the most American of things to do.

"As we celebrate our first Christmas in the White House, we see the world through the eyes of the Child born on this day – of hope and love, peace and joy, and of the light that shines within us all," they concluded. "This sacred season is yet another reminder that we are a great nation because we are a good people."

"We are forever humbled and grateful to serve as your President and First Lady," the Bidens wrote.