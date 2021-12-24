More stores are lining up to become part of Starbucks Workers United.

Employees in Knoxville, Tennessee are following in the footsteps of colleagues in Buffalo, submitting a petition to the National Labor Relations Board seeking union representation.

Three stores in Buffalo voted on unionization, with the Elmwood Avenue location the first to succeed.

Knoxville joins other locations to petition for union elections including Mesa, Arizona as well as Boston and Seattle.

Dates for elections in those cities have not yet been set.

Starbucks Workers United is asking Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to sign the Fair Election Principles they have proposed.