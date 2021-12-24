ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Parking spots were scarce at the Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg on Christmas Eve.

“Traffic’s been insane, but that’s St. Petersburg and for the most part, people have been pretty nice,” noted Terrill Carlson.

November and December sales could be up as much as 11.5% from 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

More than two-thirds (69%) of consumers recently surveyed said the U.S. economy is doing either "fair" or "poor." However, 65% still rate their own personal financial situation as "good," "very good," or "excellent," according to a survey from the NPD Group.

The spread of the omicron variant didn’t appear to be affecting foot traffic on Christmas Eve outside the Tyrone Square Mall in St. Petersburg.

Carlson said that he wondered if there was a free giveaway at Dick’s Sporting Goods because of the long lines he saw when he entered the retail establishment. “A lot of dudes in line, last minute guys,” he said, adding that overall he felt people were more cordial this holiday season compared to last year, when the country was dealing with the pandemic before distribution of the vaccines had become widespread.

And while the COVID-19 omicron variant has been spreading intensely over the past couple of weeks globally, several shoppers that Spectrum Bay News 9 spoke with didn’t seem that concerned about it.

“It’s the flu. They’re just calling it the – whatever,” said Doris Bargardo. “But it’s just the flu.”

“I’m not worried too much about it,” added Emily George.

But Clyde Austin remains concerned.

“I know I’m wearing my mask everywhere I go,” he said. “I look at the people that aren’t wearing a mask and I wonder what they’re thinking.”

Other variables for this holiday shopping season include concerns about scarcity of some products because of supply chain issues, and the fact that inflation is at its highest level since the early 1980s.

“I noticed that the shoes are pretty more expensive than they used to be,” said Austin.

Jacque Bailey said the inflation she’s seen while going grocery shopping has been more painful to her pocketbook than her holiday purchases, while Mary Jensen said that she’s noticed higher prices for food and gas than when purchasing Christmas gifts.

And Jensen, a Massachusetts native who moved to Florida earlier this year, said she couldn’t get over the fact that she could wear shorts and a t-shirt on Christmas Eve due to the warm Sunshine State temperatures, which peaked at 75 degrees in St. Pete on Friday.

"It doesn't really feel like Christmas shopping," she said. "But that's why I moved here."