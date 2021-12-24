GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2021 holiday shopping season could be the boost that local business owners need.

What You Need To Know

The 2021 holiday shopping season could be the boost that businesses need

The National Retail Federation said holiday shopping numbers are expected to be much higher than last year across the board

Some small business owners said supply shortages encouraged people to shop local for their gifts

According to the National Retail Federation, this year's holiday shopping sales numbers could come out to be 11.5% higher than last year's. Local business owner Kathryn Hashemi said the 2021 holiday season is going well for her small business.

“I think people just felt more comfortable to be out,” Hashemi said.

She owns Just Be in downtown Greensboro, a store primarily featuring locally made, handmade and fair trade items. This year, the shop’s ornaments started showing up during the summer months to beat any potential shortages. Hashemi said shortages have encouraged people to shop locally and early in the season.

“There’s not much in the big box stores because all of them had problems getting merchandise, and especially at this point they weren’t able to get all of their merchandise,” Hashemi said.

She said the community supported the business through the pandemic last year as well, and she’s proud to support the customers as they try to find the perfect gifts for loved ones.