WORCESTER, Mass. - With the clock ticking and Christmas on the way, last-minute shoppers made their way to the many shops in the Worcester Public Market.

People explored the market's three aisles. Vendors, as always, were happy to explain the different local items they offer.

College students who are home for the holidays say the variety at the market makes it a great spot for last minute shopping.

"If you're looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, like I usually am, this is a good place,” college student Jen Walker said while shopping at the Market on Thursday. “We figured our family would just come and check it out. Christmas, you know, is the best time of the year - everyone can usually be in agreement about that. Just coming here and seeing everyone being festive and enjoying the holidays is just always a good time."

For anyone still needing gift ideas or a spot for lunch, the Public Market will be open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.