Kristin Welch has been the Madison County Recycling Coordinator for three years. “I love it. I love talking about trash,” she said.

Welch says the holiday season is busy for them.

“A lot of people are doing online shopping so a lot of packages are coming up to their door,” said Welch. “You start to see a lot of materials that maybe people aren’t familiar with.”

Many items we see this time of year, such as cardboard boxes, can be recycled and repurposed instead of put in the trash.

“When they go through our recycling center, we bale them up with other paper, and then we send it off to a paper pulp mill, and then they’ll turn it into new paper fibers, and into another box that you may get at your door next year,” Welch said.

Plastics can be recycled, too.

“You can bring your bubble wrap, your plastic air pillow, the shipping bag, or these plastic bags even though you don’t see too many of these now with the plastic bag ban but you can bring these back to a local grocery or retail store and they usually have a plastic film recycling collection bin where these plastic films will be recycled into something new,” said Welch.

There’s an easy way to know if the material can go in the bin.

“Basically they say if the plastic stretches when you put your thumb against it, you can put it into the plastic collection bin.”

Welch says there are programs or home improvement stores to drop Christmas lights off at for recycling. Many other items can be recycled too, including electronics, batteries, live trees and wreaths. Welch recommends finding out what your local options are.

“I always recommend if you’re not sure about your local recycling program to reach out to your recycling either district or county representative or your recycling coordinator in your area just to make sure that you know all the options that are available to you,” said Welch.

You can also get creative by reusing bows and ribbons, and using paper alternatives to glittery or metallic wrapping paper.

“With paper bags now more available you can even make your own wrapping paper by wrapping your gifts and then decorating them yourselves so you add a unique touch with that as well,” said Welch.

Welsh says cardboard that is meant to be frozen or refrigerated should go in the trash because of a plastic coating in it.

