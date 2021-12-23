The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) on Thursday announced it will award a total of $210 million across states, cities and tribal governments to address criminal DNA backlogs and help solve missing persons cases.

What You Need To Know The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) on Thursday announced it will award a total of $210 million across states, cities and tribal governments to address criminal DNA backlogs



One of the larger lump sums of $89.6 million will go to the DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program, which provides funds to states with pre-existing crime laboratories



A separate $43 million will go towards the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which provides districts with funds specifically to address sexual assault or rape kits that have not been sent for testing



National statistics on backlogged cases are difficult to track, as the numbers change consistently and there is no universal reporting system

The grants, which will be administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) and National Institute of Justice (NIJ), will be split between over 80 types of projects and regional governments. All grants will be made available on a rolling basis, no later than Dec. 31 of this year.

“The department is committed to strengthening and expanding forensic capabilities from the crime scene to the courtroom,” associate attorney general Vanita Gupta wrote in a statement. “Supporting forensic science nationwide helps bring justice, closure and peace to victims and their families.”

One of the larger lump sums of $89.6 million will go to the DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program, which provides funds to states with pre-existing crime laboratories that do DNA testing in order to speed processing times, thereby directly reducing the backlog.

That $89.6 million will be further split between various state and local projects. The Board of State and Community Corrections in Sacramento, California, for example, will receive a little over $19 million for year two of its three-year Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program, which prioritizes initiatives in crime education and prevention, law enforcement training and prosecution, courts and defense.

A separate $43 million will go towards the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which provides districts with funds specifically to address sexual assault or rape kits that have not been sent for testing, as well as collecting DNA samples from convicted criminals who should be in a registered sexual offender database.

That $43 million will be split between 24 related projects across the country in varying amounts. Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, for example, will receive a little over $1.9 million in order to “improve victim services as well as increase productivity” at crime labs serving victims of sexual assault.

For a complete list of funded grants, click here.

Since at least 2011, NIJ has defined a backlogged DNA case as one “that remains untested for 30 days after it has been submitted to a laboratory.”

National statistics on backlogged cases are difficult to track, as the numbers change consistently and there is no universal reporting system. The National Commission on Forensic Science – whose mission was to “promote scientific validity, reduce fragmentation, and improve federal coordination of forensic science” – has not been renewed since 2017.

One study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office published in 2019 found that the number of backlogged requests for crime scene DNA analysis jumped by 85% between 2011 and 2017, an increase from 91,000 to nearly 169,000.

The same report found there have “not been any recent attempts to quantify levels of all types of unsubmitted DNA evidence in law enforcement custody nationwide,” noting that certain states have better reporting systems than others.

There is even less concrete data on rape kit backlogs across the country, according to End the Backlog, an advocacy organization for victims of sexual assault. The rape kit backlog is comprised of two specific problems, the organization says: The first part occurs when law enforcement authorities do not ask for DNA analysis despite a rape kit having been performed, and the second occurs when test kits that have been submitted for analysis continue to go untested for upwards of 30 days.