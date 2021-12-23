A group of commercial stores located near the Maine Mall in Portland has been sold to a developer for $20 million.

Mallside Plaza was bought by Wood Hill Realty Associates LLC, according to a Tuesday press release from Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers, who represented the seller.

The location currently includes a Planet Fitness, DSW, Dollar Tree and Guitar Center among stores.

Wood Hill Reality plans to upgrade the parking lot at the plaza, the press release said.

NECG Mallside BH LLC had owned the 118,000-square-foot retail center since 2017 before selling it.