ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — In the aftermath of the fire at the QVC distribution center near Rocky Mount this past weekend, the community is coming together to help the employees who now are unable to work.

About 2,000 workers have been affected by the fire, which killed one employee — the body of Kevon Ricks, 21, was found Sunday.

David Ferris, the president of the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday that he is optimistic that QVC, a major economic presence in Edgecombe County, will rebuild. And he said business groups and state employment agency NCWorks are helping to connect QVC workers with employers.

Meanwhile Thursday, two businesses joined forces to help workers of the television home shopping network — Williams Creations of NC and JD's Grocery & Grill threw them a Christmas party.

"It's Christmastime," said William Cooper, owner of Williams Creations of NC. "It's Christmas and they lost their job, you know, unintentionally. Tragedy happens and the community steps up."

The businesses offered food, gifts for kids and $2,300 worth of gift cards to the QVC workers who came out.

Jennifer Lancaster, the owner of JD's Grocery & Grill, says this is what it looks like when the community comes together.

United Way of the Tar River Region is partnering with the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce and Carolinas Gateway Partnership with a Fire Fund.

They are asking for monetary donations so in coming weeks and months they can allocate it in any way the QVC workers may need.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

This United Way site is not managed by Spectrum News. Visit the site for more information on how the fund works and its rules.