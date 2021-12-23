A Tennessee man was forced to kill a neighbor’s kangaroo Wednesday after the exotic pet attacked the man’s wife, authorities said.

What You Need To Know A Tennessee man was forced to kill a neighbor’s kangaroo Wednesday after the exotic pet attacked the man’s wife, authorities said



The couple entered the property in an attempt to coax the kangaroo back into its enclosure, but the animal immediately attacked the woman, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said



Her husband then stepped in, killing the kangaroo, reportedly by strangling it



One of the kangaroo's owners told WKRN-TV that they are heartbroken about the death and that they are looking for restitution

The wild episode unfolded Wednesday afternoon in White House, located about 25 miles north of Nashville.

According to Maj. Tim Bailey with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the couple noticed the male kangaroo had escaped from his enclosure but was still contained on their neighbors’ property.

The couple called the kangaroo’s owner to ask where he kept his feed, which they planned to use to coax the animal back into his usual confinement, Bailey said. The owner told them where to find the food but also said he would be home within an hour and would take care of the situation then.

The couple then went onto their neighbors’ property, where the kangaroo immediately assaulted the wife, the Sheriff’s Office said. Her husband then stepped in, killing the kangaroo, according to authorities.

WKRN-TV reported that the man strangled the animal. White House Community Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Williams told the Smokey Barn News that the husband said he bear-hugged the kangaroo until it died.

The couple was not seriously hurt, Bailey said. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

Hope Lea, one of the owners of the kangaroo, which was named Carter, told WKRN that they were heartbroken about the animal’s death. They said they have other younger kangaroos, which were gathered around Carter’s dead body when they returned home.

She stressed that their property is completely fenced-in.

“He didn’t have nowhere to go,” Lea said. “He was choked to death in his own space.”

Carter’s owners say they are looking for some kind of restitution over their pet’s death.

“We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” she said. “It’s like losing a family member.”