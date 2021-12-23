FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — When you walk in to shop at A Bit of Carolina, you see gifts lining every wall and shelf. The store's owner is all about spreading love for North Carolina.

Robin Matthews has run the store for the past six years on Hay Street. She sells items from 80 North Carolina vendors.

Gifts range from shirts and snacks to sauces and all kinds of knickknacks. Matthews is known for creating themed and customizable gift baskets for customers.

“We're making baskets all the way through Christmas Eve,” Matthews said. “Christmas is our Super Bowl ... every profession has its Super Bowl, and this is ours.”

The passion started when she worked at a card store, then she moved to Fort Hood and worked at a Texas-themed gift shop. Eventually she landed in Fayetteville with her husband who's in the military. And she realized there wasn't a store specific to the Tar Heel State, so she created it.

“We get a chance to really represent the vibe of Fayetteville,” Matthews said.

Matthews and her team will be fulfilling orders through 5 p.m. Christmas Eve.