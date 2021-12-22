The House select committee investigating the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced Wednesday that it has asked Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan about his contact with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

"We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," the letter from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the panel's chair, reads. "We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail. And we also wish to inquire about any communications you had on January 5th or 6th with those in the Willard War Room, the Trump legal team, White House personnel or others involved in organizing or planning the actions and strategies for January 6th."

In an interview with Spectrum News in July, Jordan, one of Trump's most ardent and vocal supporters, admitted that he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, but couldn't confirm if it happened before, during or after the mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying that Joe Biden won the election.

Ohio's @Jim_Jordan confirms to me:



“I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th."



Before, during or after attack?



“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know...I don't know when those conversations happened.” pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after,” Jordan told Spectrum News. “I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know. I'd have to go back. I don't know when those conversations happened.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.