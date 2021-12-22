The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has launched an investigation into the November Astroworld Festival tragedy, which left ten people dead and numerous others injured after a stampede crushed concertgoers.

In a letter addressed to Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino on Wednesday, House lawmakers noted that the Houston-area event followed “a long line of other tragic events and safety violations” from the company.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” committee members wrote in part, adding: “We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies.”

The letter, co-signed by committee chairwoman Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.C., and ranking member James Comer, R-Ky., asked that Live Nation present written answers to a series of questions no later than Jan. 7; they also requested a briefing on the topic for Jan. 12, 2022.

Live Nation was the event promoter for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5, and was – along with ScoreMore, a Texas-based promoting company acquired by Live Nation in 2018 – reportedly responsible for the security planning and safety features at the festival.

In Wednesday’s letter, House lawmakers cited two previous times Live Nation was “fined or sued” for safety failures at separate concerts.

Live Nation settled one multi-million dollar suit in 2014, which stemmed from a 2011 stage collapse at the Indiana State Fair where the country music band Sugarland was set to perform. Seven people died and nearly 60 others were injured after a wind gust caused the stage’s temporary roof to crumble.

The company was also ordered to pay a $20 million sum – a record in New York state – for a 2013 incident where a man fell from a two-level vendors booth and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

House lawmakers issued a series of eight questions to Live Nation in Wednesday’s letter, including requests for pre-event security planning and a complete minute-by-minute rundown of the events on Nov. 5.

