Home sales are down in the city of Syracuse, but those prices continue to rise.

The Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors say the median price of $180,000 was up 7.5% over last year. There were just over 800 sales that closed in November, 13% higher than last year.

But while the number of homes for sale at the end of November was higher than this time last year, it's short of the 2,600 homes available before the pandemic back in November of 2019.