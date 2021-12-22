It's a busy week at airports across the country as many people have travel plans for the holidays. AAA is estimating that airlines will see a 184% increase in business this year compared to the Christmas travel period a year ago.

If you haven't traveled by air in a while, TSA agents want to remind you of a few things.

Airport etiquette:

Anticipate longer lines at check-ins; arrive two hours before your scheduled flight

Expect airport crews continuously cleaning and changing out gloves

Masks are required at all times as soon as you enter the airport, even on planes

"Once you're on the property, inside the building, you have to wear a mask the whole time. Through the checkpoint, you have to wear it properly over your nose. If you don't, you're going to be told to wear a mask, don a mask, and same thing with the gate, and the same thing on a plane," said TSA Upstate NY Federal Security Director Bart Johnson.

3-1-1 rule for carry-ons:

Liquid containers must be smaller than 3.4 oz and fit in 1 clear quart size bag

Anything larger than 3.4 oz must be in a checked-in bag

Christmas gift guidelines:

Do not wrap gifts before your flights, leave them unwrapped or in gift bags

Solid food items are allowed, like candy canes and chocolate

Liquids over 3.4 oz, like egg nog, will have to be checked in

AAA estimates more than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the travel period between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. However, TSA officials anticipated airports will be busy this entire week and the first full week of the new year.