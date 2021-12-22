ORLANDO, Fla. — You may want to hold off on your go-to Fresh Express packaged salad due to a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is investigating after 10 people became ill and were hospitalized across eight states. One person died from the Listeria outbreak.

The illnesses stretch as far back as July 2016, with the most recent coming this October, the FDA said.

Fresh Express, which is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., announced a recall Monday of some of its packaged salad products made at the company's facility in Streamwood, Illinois, because they have the potential to be contaminated with the bacteria.

“The FDA, along with the CDC and our state and local partners, is working to investigate a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections. To date, a positive sample of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts salad mix has been reported to match the outbreak strain. Fresh Express has voluntarily recalled products and consumers are advised not to eat, sell or serve any recalled products. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to communicate should additional products be implicated," Frank Yiannas, FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, said.

The company advised consumers not to eat, sell or serve any of its products with the codes Z324 to Z350 printed on the package.

The recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest as well as in Canada, the company said.

U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI.

Information from CNN was used in this report.