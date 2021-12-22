DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The future of tourism in Daytona Beach may be evolving soon.

What You Need To Know Daytona Beach looking beyond large events like Bike Week and Spring Break



High-end hotels tend to bring in longer stays



City looking to enhance its brand

Those working in the hospitality industry get to see the results up close. “There’s some great destination markets here,” said Rob Burnetti, general manager for The Shores Resort and Spa, as he listed off notable Florida cities.

Burnetti knows exactly how much the area has to offer. “I think it’s time for Daytona to look at where they want to be in the next couple of years,” he continued.

On top of his hotel duties - He serves on the Halifax Area Advertising Authority with the Convention and Visitors Bureau board along with the Tourism Development Council board for Volusia County.

He sees first hand what travelers are looking for and what keeps them coming back. “And it’s not just about tourism, although tourism is going through some incredible growth.”

For decades, Daytona has been a popular location for hosting events like Speed Weeks, Bike Week, Spring Break and Rockville.

Burnetti believes now is the time to build on that success and expand. That starts with conversations about what’s next. “We’re trying to speak to a different customer in a lot of ways, but you also can’t lose sight of what’s worked for you in the past.”

New developments have been a reoccurring theme throughout the region.

That includes high-end hotels that bring in longer stays, which result in more dollars spent at local businesses.

Enhancing Daytona's brand is something Burnetti thinks will catapult the city into a top travel destination.

Building their reputation up is one of his priorities.

“That’s what caused all this conversation,” Burnetti explained. “The need to enhance the brand because the brand is what people are going to think about.”