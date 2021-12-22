THERESA, Wis. — Supply chain issues have hit every part of the economy this year.

A result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot to deal with increased prices and delays on material. That includes Wisconsin’s most well-known product: Cheese.



Cheesemakers have been feeling supply chain shortages this holiday season, especially.

“I ordered boxes last week and was told I would not receive them until Feb. 7, 2022,” said Joey Widmer, fourth generation owner of Widmer’s Cheese Cellars.

Widmer’s cranks out hundreds of gift boxes every week. On any given Monday during the Christmas rush, they could have upwards of 700 packages to ship out in a day.

“We have, not including today, 726 packages to ship out today,” said employee Jill Carini.

“It’s the busiest it’s been in six years, in my opinion,” said seasonal worker Connie Adelmeyer.

Widmer added he has noticed an increase in how much materials cost as well.

“In most cases, those prices went up five to 10 percent,” he said. “We as a company had to increase our prices and unfortunately, pass those on to our customers.”

Widmer said just for online orders, the cheese company will process between 7,500 and 8,000 orders by Christmas. That is on par with last year.