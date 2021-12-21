The stars of the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…” say they are “deeply saddened” by the allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Chris Noth.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis – who play Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively – released a joint statement to their social media accounts on Monday, a little less than a week after The Hollywood Reporter published an article containing two separate allegations of sexual assault against the 67-year-old actor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the accusations against Chris Noth,” the actress’ statement read in part. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth, who played Mr. Big on the original series, reprised his role in the first episode of the new remake.

Soon after the premiere aired, The Hollywood Reporter published an article in which two women accused the actor of sexual assault in separate incidents that took place in 2004 and 2015. The women’s identities were withheld by the outlet in order to protect their privacy, said the trade publication, which used pseudonyms for them instead.

The two women reached out independently and months apart to the Hollywood Reporter, the publication said. One, with the pseudonym Zoe, said the revival of Noth’s “Sex and the City” character, a man-about-town nicknamed Mr. Big, “set something off in me” and prompted her to go public with “who he is,” she told the Reporter.

Zoe, now 40, alleges she was assaulted in Noth’s Los Angeles apartment in 2004, when she was 22. She’d met Noth because he did business with the firm where she was employed, the paper said.

The other woman, called Lily, now 31 and a journalist, said she met Noth in 2015 when she was 25 and working as a server in the VIP section of a now-closed New York nightclub. She recounted crying and feeling “violated” when Noth abruptly initiated sex.

Noth has maintained that the two encounters were consensual.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he said.

Still, Noth was dropped from the CBS show “The Equalizer” in the wake of the allegations.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”

Noth has played a former CIA director on “The Equalizer,” which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth’s representatives had no immediate comment on “The Equalizer” decision.

Noth’s character dies in the opening episode of “And Just Like That…” after suffering a heart attack following an intense workout on a Peloton bike. The bikemaker poked fun at the attention the episode generated with an ad featuring Noth, but the spot was pulled last Thursday after the Reporter’s story posted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.