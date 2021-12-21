CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year marks the fifth anniversary of selfie museums. The first one, the Museum of Ice Cream, debuted in New York back in 2016. The latest one in Charlotte opened its doors Thursday.​

However, this museum offers more than just selfies for a "picture perfect" experience.​ It provides access to yet another growing trend.

What You Need To Know

The owners of The Picture Project CLT have been friends since they were in kindergarten

In addition to selfie back drops, the museum features a podcast studio with options for videography, editing and live streams

It also includes event room rentals for private parties

The museum is located in the Independence Shopping Center

Taking pictures together is nothing new to Sharetha Holman Cooper and Melissa Fuller. They’ve shared snapshots since at least kindergarten.

“Kindergarten graduation. We were in the same first grade class. We’ve been in academic honors programs together since third grade. So, we’ve been together, going on trips together, rooming together since third grade,” Fuller said.

They’ve also seen trends come and go.

“Cross Colours. Oh, windbreaker jackets. Oh wait. Am I telling my age?” Cooper said.

Now, these best friends, who both own individual businesses and have photography backgrounds, have joined together for what they are hoping to be a picture perfect venture surrounding the latest trend.

They are the owners of Charlotte’s newest selfie museum — The Picture Project CLT.

It offers everything you tend to find in selfie museums — colorful, seasonal back drops, numerous props, and professional lighting.

It also offers access to yet another growing trend.

“We have a podcast studio as part of our selfie museum. We really wanted the selfie museum to be content creator focused. So, in addition to photos and videos, you can record podcasts,” Cooper said.

“We listen to a lot of podcasts and contemplated starting my own podcast. So, it’s just like, bring it all in,” Fuller said.

Podcasts continue to grow in popularity. In fact, according to the latest Infinite Dial survey, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast each month last year.

The number is expected to reach 125 million in 2022.

“They can rent it out for two hours. It comes with the microphones. It is soundproof. The walls are soundproof,” Fuller said.

The picture and podcast combination all seems to add up for these “besties”, and they hope it proves to be the best — not only for themselves, but for the community as well.

The museum also offers event space for private parties.