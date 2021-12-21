RALEIGH, N.C. — Supply chain issues are hitting shoppers across the country, including those who are planning to cook a holiday feast.

Dessert is the heart of the holiday season, and the choice for many is cheesecake. Shavon Livingston has been making cheesecakes for five years, starting her company called Wonderfully Made Cheesecakes almost by accident.

“I was going through a divorce, so I needed extra income, and I found out I was good at baking cheesecakes,” Livingston said.

Her business picks up every year around Christmas. Livingston spends hours in her kitchen mixing up everything she needs for her desserts, and she says the most important ingredient is her cream cheese.

“The store I go to, they’re out of stock. It's been like that since Thanksgiving,” Livingston said about her favorite brand, Kraft Philadelphia.

She’s not alone. Grocery stores across the nation are seeing a decrease in supplies.

“Because of prices in the grocery store, they have upped everything so I’ve had to up my prices” said Livingston. “If not, you’re gonna get left behind.”

While many people can handle not having their favorite dessert on the holidays, this is half of Livingston’s income.

“I realize there are other people looking for cream cheese. I have a vehicle, I can drive to another location. I don’t just sit there and take everything.”

Kraft wants to make sure its customers don't blame the manufacturer, but rather the supply chain.

To help ease the pinch, Kraft is encouraging people skip making cream cheese desserts this year. In fact, if you can prove you’re making something else, Kraft will pay you for your efforts with a $20 coupon.