NEWPORT, N.C. — You can learn a lot about history by studying a piece of antique furniture and how it's made. Billy Deruise is seeking to preserve that history by restoring items to their original glory.

It takes a lot of meticulous work to fix these antique pieces, but Deruise takes his time to make sure it's done well.

“I don't do it by speed. I do it by love,” Deruise said as he carefully polished a wooden set of antique drawers.

Deruise loves his work, and he's been doing it since he was 19. In fact, he's finished over 11,000 pieces since then.

“Some of those projects are very meaningful because what I'm doing is preserving what was there once upon a time,” Deruise said. “I'm putting it back to what it looked like when it was made.”

Deruise thinks of himself as a historian, antique expert, and restorationist, all in one. He says many of these pieces were forgotten and left in a corner or a garage, waiting for someone to come along and recognize their value.

Others are historical pieces that have been in a family for generations. Deruise says his favorite part of the job is the gratitude of people who get their finished pieces back.

“Next thing you know they want me to be a family member, you know, and stuff like that, which I really appreciate and enjoy,” Deruise said. “Because with some of the stuff, I'm putting me in your home because of some of the stuff I've done for you.”

Not only does Deruise find furniture to restore, he also collects rare antiques. The treasures are placed all over his shop, but he was most excited about a Navy hat from the H.M.S Invincible, the very first Navy battlecruiser in the world. Deruise thinks this hat is the find of the century. He used to be a Navy man himself, so finding these glimpses of history is thrilling.

“[The H.M.S. Invincible] was the only one built in the world in 1907, and that's the hat. I love it. Yeah. I'm getting goosebumps,” Deruise said.

A lot of his excitement comes from the fact that many of these antiques and old furniture are one-of-a-kind original pieces that aren't made anymore.

“I love doing what I do because you never know. Every day is different,” Deruise said.

He says preserving that unique history matters because once it's gone, it's gone. Deruise sells many of his restored pieces at a couple antique shops in Jacksonville, but his dream is to restore furniture for Tryon Palace in New Bern.