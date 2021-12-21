NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now saying goodbye to one of its oldest businesses. Little Drug Company is just two months away from its 100th anniversary.

But on Monday night, they announced on Facebook that their doors would officially be closing for a final time on December 28th.

“Well I was born and raised here so it’s my home,” said owner David Sikes while describing what NSB meant to him.

For the last 50 years, he’s been the head pharmacist at Little Drug Co. A staple in the community offering a place to get medicine, lunch, and other convenient items.

“We try to treat everyone that comes in like family, and we just try to do the best job we can with customer service,” explained Sikes. “And that’s why the store has been here for 99 years.”

The pandemic hasn’t been kind to locally owned businesses. Between increasing supply chain costs and inflation on everything from food to medication. Sikes says keeping up with online retailers and major corporations has been challenging.

“I have no regrets. We’ve met a lot of nice folks, and unfortunately, I’ve seen a lot of them go on.”

What cannot be replaced, are the memories and sense of community. Since the announcement, customers like Chelsea Preston are packing into the business and showing their support.

“It just gives that small-town local vibe that is New Smyrna, and why everybody loves New Smyrna. It’s charming, and it’s quaint,” said Preston.

The business has a rich history that Sikes can tell you all about. Before the company moved to its current location, the building was a theater in the early 1900s.

He says it’ll be a tough goodbye come December 28th, but Sikes is grateful for all of the bonds that he’s created. After five decades of being there for his community, he can retire into a new chapter.

“Well, somewhere in my garage. I have a set of golf clubs. I’ll have to find them.”