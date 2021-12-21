BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are only a few days left until Christmas and the clock is ticking for those who haven’t finished shopping.

If you're a last-minute gift giver, the Queen City has plenty of places to find a gift that’s one of a kind. There are dozens of options from Buffalo Soap to essential oils and cozy blankets.

Start with Seep is one spot you can start your last-minute shopping. Give the gift of sleep to that special someone on your list with unique items like dream catchers made internationally, gifts for kids and handmade blankets right in the City of Good Neighbors.

It’s a countdown to #Christmas and if you’re looking for some last minute gift ideas the Queen City has you covered!! I’m out at @startwithsleep showing you how you can still find the perfect present and support local businesses on @SPECNews1BUF ! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/YGbelTBwEV — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) December 21, 2021

Owner Soda Kuczkowski says procrastinators are more than welcome, especially after a tough year for small businesses.

“There are a lot of revenue streams, things that I was doing, collaborating with the medical industry that I'm no longer doing because we're just trying to recover from everything that's going on," she said. "So I mean, every dollar counts when they say, you know, spending money at your local you know, retailer. It's so true.”

For more information on businesses in the Hertel Avenue area, visit the "Visit Buffalo" website or the Hertel Avenue business directory.