RALEIGH, N.C. — Your favorite drink may not be readily available the next time you head to a store.

Customers are expected to feel the effects of a beverage shortage as supply chain issues continue around the country.

Consumers may notice less soft drinks, juices, water or alcohol on store shelves due to lack of packaging supplies.

Trophy Brewing Company in the Triangle is already feeling the effects of the shortage. Trophy ships out at least 400 cases of beer per week in the Triangle alone.

Trophy co-owner Les Stewart is not worried about the demand to drink his product, but rather the supply of materials.

“Basically, increases in minimum requirements from the big guys that has made the little guys like us, small brewers, under a bit more stress," Stewart said. "Now we have to put out that much more money to acquire larger volumes.”

Stewart says it's not an ideal circumstance, but the team is trying to keep things running smoothly.

“We’re scrappy," Stewart said. "We are looking around, trying to stay ahead of things. We’ve mostly been able to stay on top of it, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to get punched in the gut at some point in time.”