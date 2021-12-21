One big change that's on its way in 2022 is a statewide ban of single-use containers and packing peanuts made of polystyrene, also known as Styrofoam.

One Capital Region business owner explained how his chain of pizzerias are preparing for the big change.

“We’re going to do this, but as you can see, it's kind of flimsy, it's not as tough,” said Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan’s Pizza, said of some replacement containers.

Single-use containers and packing peanuts made of polystyrene, or Styrofoam, are banned in New York starting Jan. 1.

“This is one of them and this would be the second one,” said Scavio, who, along with his brothers, own the several Paesan’s Pizza shops around the Capital Region.

Most locations have already made what he said was a costly transition.

“It’s definitely doubled, and that’s not our major concern,” Scavio said.

Alternatives to the typical Styrofoam take-out container are hard come by.

“I’m running to Restaurant Depot, I’m calling other vendors to see who has it and then when they tell you the price, you have no choice but to pay it,” Scavio said. “We’re stuck.”

While Styrofoam containers may be more affordable for business owners in the food industry, advocates of the ban say its use is costing the environment far more, as it often becomes long-lasting litter.

“The last thing we want to talk about is what are we putting our wings in,” Scavio said.

He said while it won’t be easy, his pizza shops will be in compliance come 2022. But he wishes there would be a grace period given a growing list of other COVID-related challenges.

“Labor is going up,” he said. “Wings have gone up. Containers have gone up. Oil has doubled. Flour is up 50%, and that’s if you can get it.”

Scavio says it’s all contributing to another price hike for his customers.

“We raised them at the beginning of the year, and we’re doing it again in a couple of weeks,” Scavio said. “It’s just another added layer of stress we don’t need.”