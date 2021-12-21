AUSTIN, Texas — Amazon announced Tuesday plans to create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs at the Austin location over the next few years. Roles will support Amazon retail, business and web services, and positions will include user experience designers, financial analysts and senior data engineers.

“Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 70,000 jobs in Texas and has contributed an additional $34 billion to the state’s economy, the company reports

To keep up with its own plans of expansion in the Austin Tech Hub, Amazon signed a lease for 330,000 square feet of office space at the Domain in Austin. It is scheduled to be open in 2024.

In a press release by Amazon, the company said it is working to create new innovative programs to provide opportunities for candidates of all backgrounds. This includes Amazon Retutrnship, which aims to help professionals get back to their jobs after they have left or lost. This program is meant to also help those affected by COVID-19. Another new program is Best Fit, which helps software engineers apply for jobs across the entire company, some that may be new to them.

This planned growth in Austin reflects Amazon’s multi-city expansion across the United States in Austin, Chicago and Phoenix. In the last year and a half, Amazon has also expanded its job opportunities in Houston and Dallas.​