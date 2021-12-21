Nearly 4.6 million people have signed a petition calling for the century-long prison sentence given to a truck driver who killed four people in a fiery Colorado crash to be reduced. Meanwhile, fellow truck drivers are threatening to boycott the state in response to the sentence.

Aguilera-Mederos says the brakes on his semi tractor-trailer failed in the April 25, 2019, crash on Interstate 70 in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. His truck slammed into stopped traffic, causing a 28-car pileup. Four men, all from Colorado and driving separate vehicles, were killed.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he tried to hit the edge of parked 18-wheeler’s trailer to slow down and then steer toward a space between traffic, but after he hit the first truck, he lost control.

“I would have preferred God taken me instead of them,” he said during his sentencing.

Prosecutors argued that Aguilera-Mederos pulled over before the crash because his “brakes were smoking away,” but then chose to get back into his truck, which was hauling lumber, and continue driving. He also passed a ramp for runaway trucks before the deadly wreck.

“This is the result of the defendant doing anything but caring about others that were on the road that day,” Deputy District Attorney Kayla Wildeman said during her closing arguments.

Aguilera-Mederos had no criminal record, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor, authorities said.

In handing down the sentence, Colorado District Judge A. Bruce Jones acknowledged Aguilera-Mederos did not intend to harm anyone and said the victim impact statements did not indicate that any believed he deserved life in prison. But Jones said sentencing guidelines set by law dictated that the punishment could be no less than 110 years.

“If I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,” Jones said.

The nearly 4.6 million people who had signed a change.org petition as of Tuesday also said they believe the punishment is too harsh. The petition asks Gov. Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency.

“This accident was not intentional, nor was it a criminal act on the drivers (sic) part,” wrote Heather Gilbee, who started the petition. “No one but the trucking company he is/was employed by should be held accountable for this accident.”

Comments from others who signed the petition include, “This is insane. It was an ACCIDENT,” “Our justice system is failing miserably. This man does not deserve 110 years in jail!,” and “Wow, this can happen to anyone.”

A spokesperson for Polis said in a statement to media outlets, “We are aware of this issue,” adding that “the Governor and his team review each clemency application individually.”

Truckers nationwide are threatening to protest the sentencing by not driving goods to and from Colorado. In social media posts, they’re using the hashtags #NoTrucksColorado and #DontDriveColorado to spread awareness.

“A hundred and 10 years, that is extremely harsh,” one driver says in a TikTok video. “My truck isn’t going to Colorado anymore.”

“That’s not justice,” said another trucker who identified himself as “Big Ralph.”