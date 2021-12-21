A $7 million solar farm in Caribou, Maine will power six large commercial customers in the state, following a statewide initiative to develop renewable energy projects in the last three years.

The nearly 20-acre solar farm, owned by a group of investors called Caribou Solar Power, will produce 8 million kilowatt-hours of power. It is the first of eight that the group will build in the state which plans to reach 80% renewable energy by 2030, The Bangor Daily News reported on Monday.

The energy from Caribou farm will travel through New Brunswick Power Grid and Versant Maine Public District. Versant Power is comprised of Maine Public District in northern Maine and Bangor Hydro District in the south.

A local businessman and investor in Caribou Solar Power, Shawn Pelletier, said that the multi-million dollar solar farm has been in development since 2019.

Pelletier said he plans to build seven more polar projects in the next few years, estimating to produce 20 megawatts.