The United States and a slew of allies issued a statement Monday condemning the recent legislative elections in Hong Kong, writing of their “grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system.”

Candidates loyal to China’s Communist Party won in a landslide after pro-democracy activists were imprisoned and authorities received the power to exclude those deemed inappropriate for office.

Monday’s letter – co-signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – cited a number of recent overhauls in China’s electoral system as reason for their concern.

“Actions that undermine Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy are threatening our shared wish to see Hong Kong succeed,” the letter read in part. “Since handover, candidates with diverse political views have contested elections in Hong Kong.

“Yesterday’s election has reversed this trend,” the statement added.

Candidates loyal to Beijing won a majority of the seats in Sunday’s election after the laws were changed to ensure that only pro-Beijing “patriots” could run the city.

Under the new laws, the number of directly elected lawmakers was reduced from 35 to 20, even as the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats. Most of the lawmakers were appointed by largely pro-Beijing bodies, ensuring that they make up the majority of the legislature.

All candidates were also vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated.

“The overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system introduced earlier this year reduced the number of directly elected seats and established a new vetting process to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper,” the letter from the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand said of the changes.

China also recently imposed a sweeping national security law on the citizens of Hong Kong, which gives Beijing more oversight over a vast majority of “political” crimes. The law was largely issued in reaction to a surge of anti-government protests held in Hong Kong in recent years, and includes severe penalties, including the possibility of life imprisonment for certain anti-government acts.

Monday’s letter said the countries remain “gravely concerned at the wider chilling effect of the National Security Law and the growing restrictions on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, which are being felt across civil society.”

Still, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a news conference Monday she was “satisfied” with the election despite a 30.2% voter turnout — the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

She said that the number of registered voters reached 92.5%, a record high compared to the 2012 and 2016 elections, when around 70% of voters had registered.

“For registered voters, deciding whether they want to exercise their voting rights in a particular election is entirely a matter for themselves,” she said.

Lam said that even if there was a high turnout based on “poor politics,” such as the political polarization during the period of political strife in 2019, that is “not something we should be glad to have.”

Starry Lee, an elected pro-Beijing legislative council candidate from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong party, said the 30% turnout was within “general public expectation.”

“As I have mentioned before, this is a new system, this is a system that we call patriots administrating Hong Kong,” Lee said.

“This is a different one from the previous one, therefore you cannot compare directly. And I believe that with the new system, people need time to get used to that."