BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the Education Data Initiative, 43 million student borrowers are in debt by an average of $39,000 each — that adds up to about $1.7 trillion of debt.

And that has a big impact: adults carrying student loan debt report lower levels of financial wellbeing compared to those who don't have debt.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced a plan to help curb this debt by improving and simplifying a federal forgiveness program for students who entered service-oriented careers after graduation.

The changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program are expected to help 550,000 students around the nation clear their debt sooner than expected — and one Buffalo organization is helping those with the program.

According to Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo President Noelle Carter, the program forgives the remaining balance on your direct loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

“The forgiveness program was supposed to incentivize people taking jobs that have been lower paying,” said Carter. “You’re working for a nonprofit. You’re working for a public servant. You’re serving in the military.”

Though many were grateful when they heard about the program, there have been problems.

“This program started in 2007, so eligible borrowers were coming up for their forgiveness around 2017. After they submitted their applications, it was found that it has a 99% rejection rate,” said Carter.”

There were a lot of disappointed borrowers who thought that their loan balances would be forgiven.

“The federal government recognized that as a problem and because of the Heroes Act, they were able to put into place some changes to the program and retroactively qualify payments that were not technically qualified for counting towards the 120 required payments,” said Carter.

Now, there is action that needs to be taken: people need to make sure that they have direct loans, be in a qualifying repayment program and certify your employment.